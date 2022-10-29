Freedom Academy Lecture #6 Winners and Losers (1945 - )

Not Available

More people died during World War II than during any conflict in history, and the war left the world in ruins. So who were the winners and losers? The Axis nations lost in the big-picture sense. Germany in particular was defeated, occupied, humiliated, discredited and shamed. But Germany quickly became relevant again as two of the Allies, the United States and Soviet Union, engaged in a decades-long ideological Cold War. Great Britain, meanwhile, was on the winning side but lost its empire and global clout. It also turned inward, nationalizing key sectors of its economy. Japan and Germany were in better positions 20 years after the war. Victor Davis Hanson digs into all of those post-war developments and more in this final episode of our six-part Freedom Academy lecture series.