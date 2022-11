Not Available

Abandoned at six by his off-kilter parents, Liam pursues his passion for writing, and reaches child-prodigy status while under the roof of a pair of drug-addicted mates, one of whom is a transvestite. The 1998-problem is with the "creative editing" of his words. Twenty years later, there's been a global holocaust, and the problem is, simply, getting ANYBODY to see his words. Written by Kim Williams