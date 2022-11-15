Freedom Fighters: The Ray

Not Available

Earth-X is one of many realities in the multiverse, with one glaring difference from out Earth: The Nazis won World War II. Led by The Ray, a group of heroes known as the Freedom Fighters battle selflessly against tyranny,. But when The Ray is transported to our Earth to save his life, he passes his powers to his unsuspecting counterpart, Ray Terrill. Charged with superhuman abilities, Terrill is newly christened The Ray and must adapt and over the challenges of crime-fighting with a little help from The Flash and Green Arrow. Seasoned and ready to fight, The Ray now faces his biggest battle: a return to Earth-X to lead the Freedom Fighters against Overgirl and her evil Nazi henchmen!