Freedom for Asia Bibi

Depicts the case of religious persecution suffered by the Christian Pakistani Asia Bibi (Aasiya Noreen), falsely accused of blasphemy in 2010 by a Pakistani court and was sentenced to death by hanging. In October 2018, the Supreme Court of Pakistan acquitted her based on insufficient evidence, though she was not allowed to leave Pakistan until the verdict was reviewed. She was held under armed guard and was not able to leave the country until 7 May 2019; she arrived in Canada the next day.