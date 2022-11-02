Not Available

"Freedom Fries: And Other Stupidity We'll Have to Explain to Our Grandchildren" is a whimsical look at patriotism and consumerism in America. It explores the absurdity of many of the symbolic gestures that have recently pervaded American culture, such as the wasting of French wine and the waving of Chinese-made American flags. Freedom Fries shows that these idle gestures stem from our culture of consumption and do real damage to our democracy as well as our humanity. With the aid of a leading scholar and an outspoken social activist this film draws a concrete relationship between American consumerism and patriotism.