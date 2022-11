Not Available

Sainkho Namtchylak's unique style blends the traditions of her native Tuva -- a tiny republic in southern Siberia -- and modern Western music. This performance film captures Namtchylak's riveting concert at France's Banlieues Bleues Festival. Accompanied by bassist William Parker and percussionist Hamid Drake, she thrills the audience with the paradoxical fusion of throat singing, hip-hop, tribal mythology and jazz.