Live from The Bottom Lounge in Chicago Friday February 5th, 2016 Freelance signature 8 man scramble -#1 CONTENDERS MATCH TRIPLE THREAT MATCH Sally Stitches VS Arik Cannon VS Masked Character B Boy VS Suge D Ethan Page VS Mustafa Ali TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH Beauty and the Beast (C) VS 4 Star Heroes vs The N Words Team IOU VS The Brothers of FUNstruction HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH Isaias Velazquez (c) VS Jimmy Rave