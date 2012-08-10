2012

Freelancers

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 10th, 2012

Studio

Grindstone Entertainment Group

The son of a slain NYPD officer joins the force, where he falls in with his father's former partner and a team of rogue cops. His new boss, Sarcone, will see if he has what it takes to be rogue through many trials and tribulations of loyalty, trust and respect. When the truth about his father's death is revealed revenge takes him over and he won't stop until justice has been truly served.

Cast

Forest WhitakerLaRue
Robert De NiroSarcone
Dana DelanyLydia Vecchio
Beau GarrettJoey
50 CentMalo
Michael McGradyRobert Jude

