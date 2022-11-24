Not Available

Andrew Lovgren presents a documentary about the free feeling of skateboarding. Get out of the box and go skate. When I started Freeling a year ago, my main goal was to inspire people to be better than themselves. This film isn't just about skateboarding, it's about being strong enough to go against the current. In order to do great things, you must "get out of the box" and go for it. This film is my way of saying, skateboarding has shaped me into the kid that did that exactly. Enjoy the film and I hope everyone, one day, will see the bigger picture. Thank you.