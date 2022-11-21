Freeloaders

Not Available

This film captures the fast-paced action and lifestyle that surrounds the emerging sport of personal watercraft surfing. Featured are Joe kenney, Clay Cullen, Rick Roy and Eric Malone. The soundtrack features music by Lexicon, Lavish Green, Sathya Burchman, Grant Bowen, Brush the Green, Trailer Park Avenue and Divided by Zero. Watercraft surfing has emerged as a thrilling sport, offering all the high octane thrills Extreme Sports fans clamor for. Some glorious location shoots are featured in this look at the sport, taking in the waves of South Africa, Brazil, Mexico, and California. Among the athletes features are some of the biggest names in the game, making this a great way to discover what all the fuss is about.