Sway and King Tech -- rappers and hosts of the groundbreaking Bay Area hip-hop radio show "The Wake Up Show" -- present this magazine-style program of interviews, live performances and freestyles from some of the biggest names in hip-hop. Among the featured artists are Eminem, KRS-One, Common, the Roots, Pharrell and the Neptunes, Xzibit, DJ Quik and many others.