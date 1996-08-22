1996

Freeway

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 22nd, 1996

Studio

August Entertainment

Following the arrest of her mother, Ramona, young Vanessa Lutz decides to go in search of her estranged grandmother. On the way, she is given a ride by school counselor Bob Wolverton. During the journey, Lutz begins to realize that Bob is the notorious I-5 Killer and manages to escape by shooting him several times. Wounded but still very much alive, Bob pursues Lutz across the state in this modern retelling of Little Red Riding Hood.

Cast

Reese WitherspoonVanessa Julia Lutz
Wolfgang BodisonDetective Mike Breer
Dan HedayaDetective Garnet Wallace
Amanda PlummerRamona Lutz
Brooke ShieldsMimi Wolverton
Brittany MurphyRhonda

