Unable to cope with his wife's death, J.M. flees to his sister's desolate farm where he was married one year ago. There, he finds himself haunted by memories and visions of his dead wife, Andrea. However, J.M. slowly realizes that he is not alone. He is tormented by a new caretaker, some curious locals, and his wife's suspicious lover who is trying to unravel the mystery of Andrea's disappearance.