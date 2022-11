Not Available

Live 1984 performance from former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley and his solo band Frehley's Comet featuring six live songs and four music videos. Filmed at the Hammersmith Odeon in London, England. Band line-up track 1 - 6 : Ace Frehley (guitar, lead vocals), Tod Howarth ( guitar, lead vocals, keyboards), John Regan (bass, vocals) and Jamie Oldaker (drums, vocals). This program contains live recordings that are not available elsewhere.