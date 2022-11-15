Freight Train: Slayer Of Innocence

Not Available

This documentary details the investigations into the disappearances and murders of several young boys throughout the Midwest in the 1970s with interviews of the Lead investigator Pekin, Illinois Police Detective Jim Conover, Normal, Illinois Police Detective Dan Sadler and Sangamon County Sheriff's Detective Terry Castleman. These detectives, investigated, tracked a suspect for several hundred miles and with a team of police officers from several agencies, conducted a nine day, twenty-four hour surveillance of that suspect, William 'Freight Train' Guatney, before finally arresting him. With his arrest, the kidnappings and murders of young boys stopped.