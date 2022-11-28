Fremdgehen

Not Available

The married lawyer Nikolas Merz has a relationship with the Turkish Meryem, who works in his office as a cleaning lady. One day he leaves his wife Lilith for Meryem. But she is afraid that her husband Rohad would kidnap their son Baran to Turkey in the case and does not want to leave him. After Rohad has come behind the affair and threatens Nikolas, she leaves him. When Meryem miscarries and has to go to the hospital, she does not reach Nikolas and calls Rohad for help. So both men meet each other in the clinic. On the way back Rohad stops, pulls Nikolas out of the car and hits him to the ground. Nikolas then kills Rohad with a stone he picked up from the ground. Nikolas reports the incident to the police and waits for his arrest in the house with Lilith, whom he has since moved closer to. Both dream while waiting for a trip. Meanwhile, the police drive