French Affairs

Not Available

Eight French girls, newcomers and skilled pornstars, are about to experience an initiatory passage in front of Herve Bodilis’ camera. After a rather discreet entrance, the metamorphosis begins… Once their gorgeous bodies are adorned with magnificent lingerie, you will discover true femmes fatales, eager to surrender themselves to the most extreme sexual experiments. They get aroused by the fact they’re being filmed almost as much as by the intense orgasms their partners give them. Enjoying one or two dicks at a time, performing a legendary strip tease or playing lesbian games with huge dildos, they will each demonstrate the notorious French sensuality. An Invitation to discover the sexiest pornstars in France!