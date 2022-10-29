French and Saunders: Still Alive

Not Available

French and Saunders, Britain’s most celebrated female comedians, bring their final ever sell-out Still Alive tour to DVD! Catch the last chance to watch the infectious duo in their side-splitting comedy tour featuring the best of their characters and sketches from the past three decades, together with brand new material written by the first ladies of comedy. Filmed at Cardiff, the Still Alive tour is a lively, fun and celebratory farewell from French and Saunders to their fans and to each other after 30 years of comedy genius – don’t miss it!