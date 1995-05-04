French Kiss is director Kasdan’s best film since the Bodyguard. The plot involves a couple in love and one woman’s attempt to fly to Paris to get her lover back from a business trip and marry him. On the way she unknowingly smuggles something of value that has a petty thief chasing her across France as she chases after her future husband.
|Kevin Kline
|Luc Teyssier
|Timothy Hutton
|Charlie
|Jean Reno
|Inspector Jean-Paul Cardon
|Adam Brooks
|Perfect Passenger
|François Cluzet
|Bob
|Suzan Anbeh
|Juliette
