1995

French Kiss

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 4th, 1995

Studio

PolyGram Filmed Entertainment

French Kiss is director Kasdan’s best film since the Bodyguard. The plot involves a couple in love and one woman’s attempt to fly to Paris to get her lover back from a business trip and marry him. On the way she unknowingly smuggles something of value that has a petty thief chasing her across France as she chases after her future husband.

Cast

Kevin KlineLuc Teyssier
Timothy HuttonCharlie
Jean RenoInspector Jean-Paul Cardon
Adam BrooksPerfect Passenger
François CluzetBob
Suzan AnbehJuliette

View Full Cast >

Images