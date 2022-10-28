Not Available

Photographer Lise le Roux lives with her father on a wine farm near Stellenbosch. Her mother passed away some time ago, leaving a secret French toast family recipe behind as a symbol of her legacy. One day, Lise stumbles upon her mother s old diary and, to her astonishment, finds out that she has a sibling somewhere in France. Despite the fact that Theo, her father's right-hand winemaker, is about to propose, Lise travels to Paris to find the truth. She meets a French chef, Jean-Pierre Baptiste, who's in need of a photographer for his new cookbook. Lise accepts the assignment, provided that he returns the favour by helping her track her long lost sibling. As they explore the city, Jean-Pierre s expressive personality slowly unravels Lise s reserved disposition. Her life starts transforming into a palette of new tastes, textures, colours and emotions. Will Lise eventually find the truth that she hoped would set her free?