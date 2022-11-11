Not Available

Frenchy: Sex, Drugs & Rollerblades

  • Comedy

After reaching over 200 million views and cementing himself as one of the most viewed stand up comedy specials online; Frenchy is back with his brand-new comedy special 'Sex, Drugs & Rollerblades'. With the language of a sailor and the face of a boat, Frenchy's shows involve killer one-liners, crowd work, bogan ballads, stories and jokes you won't be able to repeat the next day. Frenchy may cross a line at times, or all the time, but he pulls it off with his raffish charm, 'With cringe-worthy jokes that you just know you shouldn't laugh at, to straight-up side splitters, his comedy is incomparable, unpredictable, offensive and downright humorous gold. If you missed it, you missed out! Don't miss out on your chance to stream Frenchy - Sex, Drugs & Rollerblades! https://gumroad.com/l/SDR1080p

Cast

