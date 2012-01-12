2012

Frenemies is a 2012 television film and anthology based on the novel of the same name by Alexa Young premiered on Disney Channel.[1] It features an ensemble cast of Bella Thorne, Zendaya Coleman, Stefanie Scott, Nick Robinson, and Mary Mouser. The film follows three pairs of friends that go from friends to enemies and back again. The film is to be directed by Daisy Mayer and written by Dava Savel, Wendy Weiner, and Jim Krieg. The Disney Channel Original Movie will premiere in May 2012 in the UK and premiered on January 13, 2012 in the United States and Canada.