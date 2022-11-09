Frères d'arme

Not Available

Emil and his brother, Stanko, have something in common: they both remember a terrible event that happened when they were children in Montenegro. Both are now immigrants in France: Emil moves in with his friend Gabrielle, while Stanko attempts to climb the ladder on the fringes of lawfulness, in the world of gambling and cock fighting. Anna, their mother, who has never forgotten her home country, dreams of going back to Montenegro as a family. The arrival of Larkos, their uncle, who has finally been released from prison and is over the moon to be reunited with his first love, will catalyse events and the inevitable confrontation...