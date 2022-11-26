Fresh Blood

Not Available

Vulvic puns, jokes and ruminations on the meanings of menstrual blood activate a range of taboos surrounding cultural notions of the feminine as a metaphoric battle ground of the body and of language itself. Schneemann, naked and in red pajamas, merged her physical movements within a continuous slide projection. The projected images weave into archeology of unconscious forms, pulled to the surface of conscious recognition. This videotape is a compilation of several performances, edited by Schneemann.