"FRESH BLOOD: With the best intentions" is a cassette consisting of five fresh domestic short films, where the main characters of each film have the best intentions related to their own or others' lives, but often the story goes as it always does in life. This is Estonia's first film project, which premieres on the Internet and brings to the audience the fiercest and most internationally successful Estonian short films of the year: Kerli Kirch Schneider's "Virago", Chintis Lundgren's "Toomas Beyond the Wild Wolf Valley", Tanno Mee's "New Beginnings", Oskar Lehemaa Hair ”and the world premiere of Andres Keil's" Karl and Carla ".