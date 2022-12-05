Fresh Breeze

Not Available

Teresa Weißbach makes this film about a widower, who finds new life courage with the help of a young woman, to a remarkable romantic drama. In memory of his deceased wife, the Hamburg glove manufacturer Tobaben spends some days in her favorite hotel in Travemünde. There he meets Luzy. The lively young woman is a barmaid in the evening and a housekeeper during the day. She immediately locks him in the heart. He, on the other hand, thanks to her carefreeness finds new life courage, engages her from the spot as a shareholder and takes it easy to accept that the distinguished Hanseatic society promptly tears the mouths.