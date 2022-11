Not Available

Manu, Lucie, Philippe, Amandine and Martial work in farming and other rural trades. According to some, they're an anachronism – dreamers or eccentrics. However, the reason these market gardeners, foresters and cereal farmers use draught animals at work is their desire for quality of life. Their interconnected histories show that work with draught animals is both continuing and being reinvented in France, a country of otherwise highly mechanized agriculture.