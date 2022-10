Not Available

After resolving the problems in the Labyrinth Kingdom, Love Momozono and her friends live a happy life and continue their dance training. Suddenly, the town children's toys start to go missing and the girls agree to help find them. Love Momozono's stuffed rabbit then comes to life and tells the Cures that the Toymajin is responsible. The Fresh Pretty Cure cast then travel to the Kingdom of Toys to save the day!