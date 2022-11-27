Not Available

Unemployed college graduates Zach and Rob find themselves adrift in the wake of their education's real-world uselessness, looking for immediate gratifications wherever possible. When a cross-country call to adventure comes in the form of a 10,000 dollar-bounty on a mysterious package delivery, the two men engage in a gonzo road-trip to find meaning, adulthood and/or America itself. Fresh Starts 4 Stale People, a film about friendship, responsibility and the pop-culture mind-fuck.