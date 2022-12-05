Freshmen Issue #1 Scene 1: Jeroen Mondrian & Torsten Ullman

Not Available

Jeroen Mondrian, as some of you will remember, was sent home from last year’s Mykonos production because of some disciplinary issues. Fortunately he took the lesson to heart and since then he is much more responsible (‘much more’ certainly does not mean completely so). Jeroen has 2 stages with us, the first of which I called his ‘cheating’ phase and the other his ‘genuine’ phase. The ‘cheating’ was when he gave us the bare minimum in his performances for us to get a decent scene, and the ‘genuine’ phase started early this year when he began giving us the ‘real thing’ and since then has become an excellent model.