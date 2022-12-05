Freshmen Issue #1 Scene 3: Oliver Coogan returns

Not Available

Many of you certainly remember Oliver Coogan and you also certainly remembered that he disappeared after his first couple of scenes. After some time we discovered that he found his way into the Hungarian juvenile detention system and said that he would be in touch with us again when he was out. True to his word, he did and we were able to start filming with him again. Today we have decided to give you the slightly older and little riper version of Oliver. We have no special doubts that he will again someday disappear on us, but we will film whatever we can while we have the chance.