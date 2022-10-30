Freud's Naked Truths

Not Available

Lucian Freud, the controversial grandson of Sigmund Freud, has been called one of the greatest painters of the 20th century. His extraordinary portraits - of children, lovers, gangsters, supermodels, even the Queen of England - pushed the boundaries of art and broke world records at auction. They also enraged sitters and ended friendships. The royal photographer for The Times of London was so incensed by Freud's picture of the Queen that he said Freud should be thrown from the Tower of London. Freud, who died last summer, was notoriously elusive. Shortly before his death, however, he gave his full backing to this documentary. The film includes the only known footage of him painting on what turned out to be the last day he ever worked.