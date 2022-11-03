Frágil Como o Mundo

Not Available

An impossible love. Two young people in love. Vera and John can't find a space nor time, nor identity in this life that can solve this love. Apparently everything is beneficial to them, their families, friends and the land where they live. The issue is time. The time they don't actually have (studies, families, distant houses) and the time of their own life - being so young they are subject to what that life brought upon them, that's when the "story" of the film begins, therefore linked to a life that until then was not chosen by them. This is one reason, which leads to a runaway process. Escape in the possible return to this world.