A colorful party of nine travels the roads of their everyday world. Through the bars of (self)imposed restrictions longing glimpses flow over the fields and rivers of personal freedom surrounding them. Sometimes they step out to smell the grass, but never stay long. President Nick van Tilburg finds certain comfort to the Thorn at his side, although his heart belongs to the Rose. Captured between these bars of feelings, will the Rose be the one who will choose her freedom? FRI is a highly artistic, absurd, tragic-comic holiday love-story. The film is filled with deeper layers as well as literary and symbolic references who's overall interaction focuses on the voluntary imprisonment in socially accepted standards versus the courage to break loose from these. All this in only six minutes, different languages and a colorful cast of nine.