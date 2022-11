Not Available

When a carjacking leaves L.A. screenwriter Eric recovering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, wife Alicia nurses him back to health. Four months later, the two depart for a second honeymoon in an idyllic setting in the mountains. They are snuggly ensconced in front of a crackling fire when Cale, a hunter who's ostensibly lost his sense of direction in the snow storm and nearly frozen to death, appears at their cabin door.