Peter Simon, a famous American writer, deserts his girlfriend Eva to live incognito at a small Normandy inn. Eva shams her own murder for revenge. Meanwhile, a young reporter, Françoise, has tracked Peter down. The news of the crime quickly spreads and, believing Peter to be the murderer, the village is in an uproar. Despite misadventures galore, everything turns out right and Peter takes Françoise on their honeymoon.