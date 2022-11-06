Fricot e l'estintore

Not Available

“You’ll see, this fire extinguisher is efficient and simple to use” the seller seems to boast to his customer. From behind his desk Fricot doesn’t miss a word of this conversation and once alone, steals the intriguing object. The rascal then goes on the hunt for the slightest bit of smoke to test the appliance in his own way. On his comical journey, Fricot ends up with a lot of casualties: from the pipe smoker to the cobbler’s workshop via the street lamp lighter and the cook, no household escapes being untimely hosed down by the incorrigible practical joker.