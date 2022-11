Not Available

A group of over-sexed roommates share the rent and a whole lot more in posh San Francisco condo. Muscular cock-hungry Jake Andrews leads the pack of hunks into a den of iniquity where men shower with the door open and help each other get off to work in the morning - Hot House style. Sparks fly when you throw in an electrician and a gardener who knows how to handle a ho. These crazy studs nearly burn the place to the ground, they generate so much Friction!