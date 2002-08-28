2002

Frida

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 28th, 2002

Studio

Miramax

"Frida" chronicles the life Frida Kahlo shared unflinchingly and openly with Diego Rivera, as the young couple took the art world by storm. From her complex and enduring relationship with her mentor and husband to her illicit and controversial affair with Leon Trotsky, to her provocative and romantic entanglements with women, Frida Kahlo lived a bold and uncompromising life as a political, artistic, and sexual revolutionary

Cast

Alfred MolinaDiego Rivera
Mía MaestroCristina Kahlo
Patricia Reyes SpíndolaMatilde Kahlo
Diego LunaAlejandro
Roger ReesGuillermo Kahlo
Ashley JuddTina Modotti

