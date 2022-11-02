Not Available

Small-scale romantic story about two lovers who are at opposite ends of the world. In his latest film, Mendonça breaks both with the horror genre and his criticism of the consumerist behaviour of the middle classes in Brazil. Friday Night Saturday Morning is a small-scale romantic love story, shot with a digital camera in black & white and in a documentary style. We follow the conversation between two lovers, each on a different side of the world; he is in Recife, she is in Kiev. On one side is dark, on the other light, but both experience the same emotions and hence feel nearness and contact.