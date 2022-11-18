Friday the 13th: A Nude Beginning

Not Available

In this fable of flesh & fantasy, Justine and Jason (Amber Lynn & Paul Thomas) are masters of manipulation and corruption. Is there a sexual being that can resist their over-powering spell? They think not, and challenge each other to a contest, a duel of degenerate debauchery - each boasting that they can seduce the unseduceable! This magical tale of how evil triumphs over good in the guise of lust and temptation, will no doubt have you envision "Friday The 13th" in a whole new, decadent light.