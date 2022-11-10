1981

Friday the 13th Part 2

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Release Date

April 30th, 1981

Studio

Paramount

Five years after the horrible bloodbath at Camp Crystal Lake, it seems Jason Voorhees and his demented mother are in the past. Paul opens up a new camp close to the infamous site, ignoring warnings to stay away, and a sexually-charged group of counselors follow -- including child psychologist major Ginny. But Jason has been hiding out all this time, and now he's ready for revenge.

Cast

John FureyPaul Holt
Adrienne KingAlice Hardy
Jess BrownellTerry
Kirsten BakerTerry
Stuart CharnoTed
Warrington GilletteJason

