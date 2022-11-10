Friday the 13th Part 2

Five years after the horrible bloodbath at Camp Crystal Lake, it seems Jason Voorhees and his demented mother are in the past. Paul opens up a new camp close to the infamous site, ignoring warnings to stay away, and a sexually-charged group of counselors follow -- including child psychologist major Ginny. But Jason has been hiding out all this time, and now he's ready for revenge.
|John Furey
|Paul Holt
|Adrienne King
|Alice Hardy
|Jess Brownell
|Terry
|Kirsten Baker
|Terry
|Stuart Charno
|Ted
|Warrington Gillette
|Jason
