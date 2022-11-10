1986

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 31st, 1986

Studio

Paramount

As a child, Tommy killed mass-murderer Jason. But now, years later, he is tormented by the fear that maybe Jason isn’t really dead. Determined to finish off the infamous killer once and for all, Tommy and a friend dig up Jason’s corpse in order to cremate him. Unfortunately, things go seriously awry, and Jason is instead resurrected, sparking a new chain of ruthlessly brutal murders. Now it’s up to Tommy to stop the dark, devious and demented deaths that he unwittingly brought about.

Cast

Thom MathewsTommy
Jennifer CookeMegan Garris
David KagenSheriff Garris
Renée JonesSissy
Tom FridleyCort
C.J. GrahamJason

View Full Cast >

Images