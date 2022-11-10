Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

1989

The Big Apple's in big trouble, as indestructible psycho-fiend Jason Vorhees hits the road to New York City. After a shocking return from beyond the grave, the diabolical Jason ships out abroad a teen-filled "love boat" bound for New York, which he soon transforms into the ultimate voyage of the damned. Then one of his terrified victims escapes into the nightmarish maze of Manhattan's subways and sewers, only to confront Jason one final time.