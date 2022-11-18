Frieda - Coming Home

Not Available

A young American couple, Mark and Olivia, are expecting their first child. Before that, they want to make their dream of a trip to Europe come true. They book private accommodations through an Internet portal and embark on their 4-weeks-journey. On their arrival in Germany Elisabeth picks them up at the airport. She is the daughter of the landlady of Mark and Olivias first accommodation, a tiny house, located at a beautiful lake, in the hometown of Olivia's great-grandparents. They learn that the 82-years old landlady is in the hospital and dying. Elisabeth drives Mark and Olivia to the house. And then the two young people spend their first night in Germany. A night in which Mark gets to know the owner in a special way. The next morning, it is strangely quiet over the house by the lake. And no one will know so quickly what happened a few hours ago.