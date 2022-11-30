Friedensfahrt 1952 Warschau - Berlin - Prag

Not Available

This colour documentary reports about the 5th international peace journey which took place from 30 April to 13 May 1952 and in which 94 drivers from 16 nations took part. Twelve individual stages from Warsaw via Berlin to Prague had to be mastered. The total length was 2135 kilometres, and for the first time the Peace Journey was also held on GDR soil. The individual stages are reported with gripping film shots, short portraits of the cities and regions complete the itinerary. Exciting duels, crashes, winners, but also enthusiastic spectators and cheering workers at the roadsides show the sport from different perspectives. Intermediate cuts and reviews of the expansion and reconstruction of the cities of Warsaw, Berlin and Dresden are also part of this documentary film, as is a critical report on Bloody Sunday in Essen and the police's action against opponents of rearmament in West Germany.