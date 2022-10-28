Not Available

Friend

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Cineline 2

The film follows the lives of four childhood friends: Joon-seok, the leader, whose father is a powerful mob boss; Dong-su, whose father is an undertaker; class clown Jung-ho; and Sang-taek, an exemplary student. The story is the director's experience about his friends, a semi-autobiography set in his hometown, Busan. When it was released it was the highest-grossing Korean movie of all time.

Cast

Jang Dong-gunLee Han Dong-su
Jeong Woon-taekJeong-ho
Kim Bo-KyeongJin-sook
Gi Ju-bongMustache
Joo HyunJoon-Seok's father
Yoon ChanDong-Soo's subordinate

