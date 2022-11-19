Friendly Shock

Not Available

film about a little boy and his friend, the ganoderma alien (translation of the Chinese title) named Y Y. On a hunting trip, some men see a large mushroom. Their guide tells them it's a god that has saved many people. The men don't care and knock it off a cliff. Bing, wraps it up and takes it home. That night, the mushroom grows a face and starts walking around the house. Soon, a friendship is born. All is well until one of dad's hunting buddies realizes Y Y's healing powers. He takes Y Y to sell him and it's up to Bing and his human friend, Fatty, to rescue Y Y and return him to his cliff.