Friends and Family

Children and parents. In New York City, Stephen and Danny live well: they're smooth, cool, in love, and good at what they do. Stephen's Midwestern parents pay them a surprise visit. Meanwhile, Jenny and Matt tell their parents they are engaged: Matt's parents, Midwestern paramilitary fanatics, take it as a sign to gather their group to invade New York. Jenny's father is the local Mob boss who employs Stephen and Danny as enforcers. He's unhappy that Jenny is marrying someone who is neither Sicilian nor Catholic. Stephen's parents know he's gay, they just don't know what his job is. Here come the parents; will the children survive? All roads lead to the engagement party.