Friends and Heroes - Horseplay

The ancient world of the First Century comes alive in this epic animated series from an award-winning team, with major credits on films including Star Wars and The Miracle Maker. Friends and Heroes follows the adventures of two friends - Macky and Portia - as they fight for justice, and even survival, against the might of the Roman Empire. In Horseplay, Leah is out on Macky's horse without permission, and easily outrides a spoilt Roman boy, who then challenges her to a horse race so he can salvage his damaged pride. The stories of Joseph and his brothers and Philip and Simon the Sorcerer help explain to Leah and the others how important it is to show forgiveness and have true values